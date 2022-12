At least five people, including a man and his son, were killed as a covered van veered off the road and ploughed into a roadside restaurant in Manirampur upazila of Jashore early Friday, police said.

The five people killed were identified as Habibur Rahman, 55, his son Taosi, 7, Ziarul, 35, Tauhidur, 35, and Mir Shamsul, 50, of the upazila, reports UNB.