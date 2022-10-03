Accident

Road accidents kill 476 people in Sept: RSF

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
default-image

As many as 476 people were killed and 794 injured in road accidents in September, according to Road Safety Foundation.

The month saw 15.86 deaths per day comparing to 16.74 in the preceding month. August saw a total of 519 deaths.

35 per cent of the total victims died in motorcycle accidents. A total of 169 people died in 182 motorcycle accidents.

The Road Safety Foundation reveled the data on Monday. The RSF prepared the report based on news published in nine national dailies and seven online news portals and electronic media.

Although September saw fewer deaths, the RSF said this decrease does not indicate any sustainable change.   

Some 407 road accidents took place in September. Of the victims, 62 are women and 77 children. Road accidents also claimed lives of 103 pedestrians.

In September, 62 students were killed in road accidents and 384 people of 19-65 age bracket died in this month. A total of 23 died and 37 injured in road crashes in Dhaka city.

Last month, 9 accidents in waterways claimed 78 lives and 21 train accidents killed 19 and injured 6 people. Three remain missing in waterway accidents.

The RSF said 33 of the accident took place in national highways, 38 per cent in regional highways and 18 per cent in rural roads .

The organisation observes that accidents of motorcycle and speedy trucks continue unabated. Reckless driving of mentally and physically ill drivers and underage teenagers are behind the rise in accident.

They recommended increasing services in public transport and decreasing the number of motorcycles.

The authorities should implement road transport act-2018 to bring order in the roads, the RSF observed.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment