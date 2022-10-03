Road accidents kill 476 people in Sept: RSF

As many as 476 people were killed and 794 injured in road accidents in September, according to Road Safety Foundation.

The month saw 15.86 deaths per day comparing to 16.74 in the preceding month. August saw a total of 519 deaths.

35 per cent of the total victims died in motorcycle accidents. A total of 169 people died in 182 motorcycle accidents.

The Road Safety Foundation reveled the data on Monday. The RSF prepared the report based on news published in nine national dailies and seven online news portals and electronic media.