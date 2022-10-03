Road accidents kill 476 people in Sept: RSF

Although September saw fewer deaths, the RSF said this decrease does not indicate any sustainable change.
Some 407 road accidents took place in September. Of the victims, 62 are women and 77 children. Road accidents also claimed lives of 103 pedestrians.
In September, 62 students were killed in road accidents and 384 people of 19-65 age bracket died in this month. A total of 23 died and 37 injured in road crashes in Dhaka city.
Last month, 9 accidents in waterways claimed 78 lives and 21 train accidents killed 19 and injured 6 people. Three remain missing in waterway accidents.
The RSF said 33 of the accident took place in national highways, 38 per cent in regional highways and 18 per cent in rural roads .
The organisation observes that accidents of motorcycle and speedy trucks continue unabated. Reckless driving of mentally and physically ill drivers and underage teenagers are behind the rise in accident.
They recommended increasing services in public transport and decreasing the number of motorcycles.
The authorities should implement road transport act-2018 to bring order in the roads, the RSF observed.