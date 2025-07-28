Uttara plane crash: Another child dies from injuries

Resident surgeon Shawon Bin Rahman of the burn institute confirmed the news, stating that 40 per cent of Ayan’s body had been burned.

Ayan was son of Mohammad Ali Masud, a resident of Mirpur in the capital.

On 21 July, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into a building of Milestone School and College. So far, 36 people have died in the incident, most of whom were students.

However, as of 10:00am yesterday, the Directorate General of Health Services reported that the official death toll stood at 34, with 48 others receiving treatment in various hospitals.