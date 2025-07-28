Uttara plane crash: Another child dies from injuries
Another child who sustained burn injuries in the military aircraft crash at Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara, has died.
The child's name was Sahil Farabi Ayan, 14. He died around 1:45am early Sunday while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
Resident surgeon Shawon Bin Rahman of the burn institute confirmed the news, stating that 40 per cent of Ayan’s body had been burned.
Ayan was son of Mohammad Ali Masud, a resident of Mirpur in the capital.
On 21 July, a Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into a building of Milestone School and College. So far, 36 people have died in the incident, most of whom were students.
However, as of 10:00am yesterday, the Directorate General of Health Services reported that the official death toll stood at 34, with 48 others receiving treatment in various hospitals.