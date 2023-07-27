Woman, child crushed under train in Cumilla

On Wednesday night, an unidentified woman and a child lost their lives after being run over by a train at Bijoypur in Laksham upazila, Cumilla district, UNB reports.

According to the local residents, the incident occurred around 7:30 pm when the 'Sonar Bangla Express,' a train bound for Dhaka, struck the woman and the child as they were crossing the Dhaka-Chattogram rail track near Bijoypur.