Woman, child crushed under train in Cumilla

On Wednesday night, an unidentified woman and a child lost their lives after being run over by a train at Bijoypur in Laksham upazila, Cumilla district, UNB reports.
According to the local residents, the incident occurred around 7:30 pm when the 'Sonar Bangla Express,' a train bound for Dhaka, struck the woman and the child as they were crossing the Dhaka-Chattogram rail track near Bijoypur.
Both victims were killed instantly on the spot. Upon receiving the information, the police retrieved the bodies and transported them to a nearby hospital morgue.
The police stated that the woman and child used to beg in the area.