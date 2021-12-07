College student dies in Panchagarh road accident

Advertisement
Amarkhana union parishad chairman Nuruzzaman Nuru said Liton was on his way to hatbazar on a motorcycle when he collided head-on with a three-wheeler coming from the opposite direction at Shukdevpara village and was seriously injured.
The locals rushed him to Panchagarh Sadar Hospital. Later, he was being taken to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition, but he died on the way, said Panchagarh Sadar police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Abdul Latif Mia said.
