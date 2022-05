A couple in Khulna were electrocuted to death and their three-year-old child injured in Khulna’s Dumuria upazila on Wednesday afternoon, UNB reports.

The deceased were Abhijit Biswas, 28, of Kulti village and his wife Sundari Biswas, 23.

Confirming the incident, Dumuria Police officer-in-charge (OC) Sheikh Koni Mia said Abhijit and his wife Sundari went to the kitchen around 2.30 pm on Wednesday.