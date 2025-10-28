Lorry collides to engine of moving train on railway track, 1 dead

According to information from the railway control room, the freight train departed from the Chattogram Goods Port Yard (CGPY) for Dhaka at 4:00 am.

At around 4:20 am, while passing by the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Sagorika, the lorry entered the railway track and collided directly with the train’s engine.

As a result, the engine and one carriage derailed. Following the accident, the remaining freight carriages were brought back to the CGPY station.

Railway officials have attributed the accident to the negligence of the gatekeeper.

Anisur Rahman, Divisional Transportation Officer of the Eastern Zone of Bangladesh Railway, told Prothom Alo at 7:00 am on Tuesday, “The gatekeeper was negligent. The gate was left open, allowing the speeding lorry to crash into the freight train’s engine.”