Fire erupts on moving Chattala Express train in Sitakunda

Upon receiving the news, a team from the fire service arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control. Before their arrival, officials moved the unaffected carriages to Faujdarhat Station.

Ahsan Habib, sub-officer of the Sitakunda fire service station, told Prothom Alo, "At around 7:00 am today (Thursday), we received information that a fire had broken out on the moving Chattala Express train. We went to the scene and saw that the power car (the electricity-generating carriage) was on fire. We quickly brought the fire under control. Before we arrived, train officials and members of the army, with the assistance of local people, had already detached the unaffected carriages and taken them to Faujdarhat station."

He could not immediately confirm the cause of the fire.