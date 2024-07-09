4 killed in Bogura bus-covered van collision

Four people have been killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a covered van in Bogura.

The incident took place on Rangpur-Dhaka highway at Banani Lichutala area at around 3:00am on Monday.

The deceased are Ridhoy Mia, 30, Jamal Hossain, 35, Shamim Hossain, 40. Identity of the deceased woman could not be known.

Bogura Kundurhat highway police station officer-in-charge Abbas Ali said a Naogaon-bound bus of Shah Fateh Ali Paribahan from Dhaka collided head-on with a covered van coming from the opposite side. Ridhoy Mia and an unidentified woman died on the spot.