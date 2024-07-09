4 killed in Bogura bus-covered van collision
Four people have been killed and seven others injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a covered van in Bogura.
The incident took place on Rangpur-Dhaka highway at Banani Lichutala area at around 3:00am on Monday.
The deceased are Ridhoy Mia, 30, Jamal Hossain, 35, Shamim Hossain, 40. Identity of the deceased woman could not be known.
Bogura Kundurhat highway police station officer-in-charge Abbas Ali said a Naogaon-bound bus of Shah Fateh Ali Paribahan from Dhaka collided head-on with a covered van coming from the opposite side. Ridhoy Mia and an unidentified woman died on the spot.
Eight injured people have been admitted to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura. Two others--Shamim and Jamal also died there. In connection with the incident, a bus and covered van have been seized.
Bogura Silimpur police outpost in-charge Md Miladunnabi said bodies of the deceased have been kept at the morgue of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. The injured are undergoing treatment at the hospital.