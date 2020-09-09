Death toll in Netrakona trawler capsize climbs to 11

Prothom Alo English Desk
Screen-grab taken from a video of the spot.
At least 11 people, including five minors and three women, drowned after a trawler capsized in Gumai river of Netrakona’s Kamlakanda upazila on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

Quoting administration and police, a Prothom Alo report earlier said the accident took place when a passenger trawler collided head-on with a sand-laden trawler at Rajnagar of Borokhapon union in Kalmakanda at 9:45am on Wednesday.

Borokhapon union parishad chairman Md Hadisuzzaman then said the death toll could rise further.

Earlier, 18 people including seven children died after a boat capsized in a haor in Madan upazila of the district.

