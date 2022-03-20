Accident

Death toll in Shitalakkhya launch capsize rises to five

Correspondent
Narayanganj

The death toll from the launch that capsized in Shitalakkhya River in Narayanganj increased to five with at least 20 passengers still missing.

Among the deceased, two were women, two children and one man.

One of them was identified as Joynal Abedin, 50, from Islampur of Munshiganj’s sadar upazila. Details of other deceased were not immediately available.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Fire services director (operation and maintenance) Lieutenant Colonel Zillur confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo from the spot.

River police, fire services and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority and divers of coastguard were conducting the rescue operation for the missing persons.

Relatives of the missing persons started gathering on the both sides of river for their missing ones.

Advertisement
default-image

ML Ashrafuddin with at least 40 passengers aboard sank in the Shitalakkhya River after it was hit by a cargo vessel Rupshi-9 in Mahmudnagar area of Narayanganj around 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon.

The sunken vessel was traveling to Munshiganj from Narayanganj.

Locals rescued the body of Joynal Abedin after the accident.

Narayanganj sadar river police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement