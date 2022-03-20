Death toll in Shitalakkhya launch capsize rises to five

Fire services director (operation and maintenance) Lieutenant Colonel Zillur confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo from the spot.
River police, fire services and Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority and divers of coastguard were conducting the rescue operation for the missing persons.
Relatives of the missing persons started gathering on the both sides of river for their missing ones.
ML Ashrafuddin with at least 40 passengers aboard sank in the Shitalakkhya River after it was hit by a cargo vessel Rupshi-9 in Mahmudnagar area of Narayanganj around 2:00pm on Sunday afternoon.
The sunken vessel was traveling to Munshiganj from Narayanganj.
Locals rescued the body of Joynal Abedin after the accident.
Narayanganj sadar river police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Moniruzzaman confirmed the news to Prothom Alo.