Dhaka road crash kills food delivery person

Md. Manik, the driver of the covered-van, said that the young man was riding a bicycle and hit a rickshaw and fell in front of his vehicle, leaving him seriously injured.
Later, He was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition where the on-duty doctor declared him dead around 4.15pm.
Sub-inspector (SI) of Shahbagh police station Kawsar Ahmed Bhuiyan confirmed the death, saying the body was kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy.
However, police seized the covered-van and arrested its driver from the hospital, the SI added.
Mofiz Ullah, brother-in-law of the deceased, said that Yassin was a student of master's degree in an educational institution.
Besides, he worked part-time in 'HungryNaki', a food delivery company in Bangladesh.