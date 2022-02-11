Accident

Dhaka road crash kills food delivery person

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka road crash kills food delivery person
Dhaka road crash kills food delivery personUNB

A food delivery person was killed after being hit by a mini covered-van in the Polashi area of the capital on Thursday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Md. Yasin, 30, son of late Abul Keramot of Charshahi in Lakshmipur district.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Md. Manik, the driver of the covered-van, said that the young man was riding a bicycle and hit a rickshaw and fell in front of his vehicle, leaving him seriously injured.

Later, He was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital in critical condition where the on-duty doctor declared him dead around 4.15pm.

Advertisement

Sub-inspector (SI) of Shahbagh police station Kawsar Ahmed Bhuiyan confirmed the death, saying the body was kept at DMCH morgue for autopsy.

However, police seized the covered-van and arrested its driver from the hospital, the SI added.

Mofiz Ullah, brother-in-law of the deceased, said that Yassin was a student of master's degree in an educational institution.

Besides, he worked part-time in 'HungryNaki', a food delivery company in Bangladesh.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment
Advertisement