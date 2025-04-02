8 killed in road crash in Jangalia
At least eight people, including women and children, have been killed in a road crash in Lohagara upazila of Chattogram.
The accident occurred in the Chunti Jangalia area of the upazila around 7:00 am today, Wednesday.
Dohazari Highway police station sub-inspector Abdul Matin confirmed the accident to Prothom Alo.
Sources in Lohagara fire service said there were three women and a 7-year-old child among the deceased. Besides, four others sustained serious injuries.
However, the identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.
Witnesses say the driver of a Chattogram-bound speeding bus of Relax Paribahan lost control over the steering while trying to stop the bus with a 'hard brake' at a turn in the Chunti Jangalia area along the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway.
Meanwhile, a speeding microbus from the opposite direction rammed into the bus. Within seconds, another speeding microbus hit the previous one from the rear side leaving four people dead on the spot, they added.
Earlier, on Monday and Tuesday, five people were killed and 18 were injured in separate accidents in the same area.
On Monday, five youths were killed and nine others injured in head-on collision between a passenger bus and a minibus around 7:00 am in the morning.
In another incident, two microbuses carrying tourists turned upside down around 4:00 am Tuesday. Some nine passengers on the two microbuses were reported injured.
The police say the dangerous turns along the road could also be the main reason behind these accidents.