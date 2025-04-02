8 killed in road crash in Jangalia

Dohazari Highway police station sub-inspector Abdul Matin confirmed the accident to Prothom Alo.

Sources in Lohagara fire service said there were three women and a 7-year-old child among the deceased. Besides, four others sustained serious injuries.

However, the identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately.

Witnesses say the driver of a Chattogram-bound speeding bus of Relax Paribahan lost control over the steering while trying to stop the bus with a 'hard brake' at a turn in the Chunti Jangalia area along the Chattogram-Cox’s Bazar highway.

Meanwhile, a speeding microbus from the opposite direction rammed into the bus. Within seconds, another speeding microbus hit the previous one from the rear side leaving four people dead on the spot, they added.