Driver killed in Habiganj road accident

A driver of a pickup van was killed in a road accident in Riaznagar area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway under Madhobpur upazila of the district this morning, reports BSS.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin Leon, 18, hailed from Cumilla district. Besides, another was injured in the accident.

Police said the accident occurred when a pickup van collided head-on with a passenger bus in the area, leaving Nurul Amin dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shaistaganj Highway Thana Towfiqul Islam confirmed the incident.