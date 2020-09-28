Driver killed in Habiganj road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo
A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo
Advertisement

A driver of a pickup van was killed in a road accident in Riaznagar area on the Dhaka-Sylhet Highway under Madhobpur upazila of the district this morning, reports BSS.

The deceased was identified as Nurul Amin Leon, 18, hailed from Cumilla district. Besides, another was injured in the accident.

Police said the accident occurred when a pickup van collided head-on with a passenger bus in the area, leaving Nurul Amin dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Shaistaganj Highway Thana Towfiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More News

University student, schoolboy missing in Padma boat capsize

University student, schoolboy missing in Padma boat capsize

Narayanganj mosque blast toll rises to 34

A burn victim in Narayanganj mosque blast is under treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, Dhaka on 4 September 2020.

Mother, 8-month-old child killed as bus hit battery-run cycle van

Mother, 8-month-old child killed as bus hit battery-run cycle van

Mother, daughter killed in Cumilla road crash

A total of four people were killed across the country on Sunday in road accidents. File photo