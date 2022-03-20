DU employee dies in road crash

Selim Sikder was from Mahisherchar area under Pachkhola union of Madaripur sadar upazila. He used to work as a fourth class employee at the psychology department of Dhaka University.
Taking to Selim Sikder’s family, it was learnt that Selim went to his village by his scooter on Thursday to spend the three-day holiday there. He set out to return Dhaka from his home on Saturday noon.
Upon reaching Chanderchar area of Shibchar, a bamboo laden human hauler hit his scooter, throwing him off. He was seriously injured. Later local people rescued and took him to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex. As his condition deteriorated, the doctor there referred him to Dhaka.
Acting officer-in-charge (investigation) of Shibchar police station Amir Hossain said that they have heard about the incident. No complaint from Selim Sikder’s family has been lodged yet. It will be investigated if any complaints are filed.
Tractor kills old man
Meanwhile, an old man named Chamir Munshi (90) was crushed under the wheels of a tractor at Mithapur area of Madaripur sadar upazila at around 8pm on Saturday.
Witnesses said Chamir Munshi was standing at Mithapur Bazar at night. A tractor, while reversing after unloading bricks, hit the old man. He was severely wounded. When local people took him to Madaripur Sadar Hospital after rescue, the on-duty doctor there declared him dead.
Sub-inspector Deepankar of Madaripur Sadar model police station informed Prothom Alo that the body has been kept at the morgue of Madaripur Sadar Hospital for post-mortem.