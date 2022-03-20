DU employee dies in road crash

Selim Sikder was from Mahisherchar area under Pachkhola union of Madaripur sadar upazila. He used to work as a fourth class employee at the psychology department of Dhaka University.

Taking to Selim Sikder’s family, it was learnt that Selim went to his village by his scooter on Thursday to spend the three-day holiday there. He set out to return Dhaka from his home on Saturday noon.

Upon reaching Chanderchar area of Shibchar, a bamboo laden human hauler hit his scooter, throwing him off. He was seriously injured. Later local people rescued and took him to Shibchar Upazila Health Complex. As his condition deteriorated, the doctor there referred him to Dhaka.