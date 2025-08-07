Tangail road crash kills 3
Three people were killed and one injured in a collision between a pickup van and a motorcycle in Dhanbari upazila of Tangail Thursday morning.
The accident occurred in the Bilaspur Bot tala area of the upazila around 7:00 am today.
The deceased have been identified as Al-Amin, 30, from Charpalisha village in Melandah upazila of Jamalpur; Swapon Mia, 35; and pickup van driver Md Jewel, 32, from Hasil Monikabari area in Jamalpur Sadar upazila.
According to the police, Al-Amin and Swapon Mia were heading to Ghatail in Tangail from Jamalpur on a motorcycle.
When they reached the Bilaspur Bot tala area on the Tangail–Jamalpur regional highway around 7:00 am, the motorcycle collided head-on with a pickup van coming from the opposite direction.
The impact killed all three — the two motorcyclists and the pickup driver — on the spot. Another passenger on the motorcycle sustained serious injuries and was later sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital for treatment.
Speaking at 11:30 am Thursday, Sub-Inspector (SI) Akram Hossain of Dhanbari police station said the bodies of the three deceased are currently at the station.
The pickup van and motorcycle involved in the accident have been seized. Legal procedures are underway, he added.