Tangail road crash kills 3

Three people were killed and one injured in a collision between a pickup van and a motorcycle in Dhanbari upazila of Tangail Thursday morning.

The accident occurred in the Bilaspur Bot tala area of the upazila around 7:00 am today.

The deceased have been identified as Al-Amin, 30, from Charpalisha village in Melandah upazila of Jamalpur; Swapon Mia, 35; and pickup van driver Md Jewel, 32, from Hasil Monikabari area in Jamalpur Sadar upazila.