3 workers killed in Pabna road crash

Three agricultural workers were killed and five others were injured in a road crash in Pabna’s Santhia. The accident occurred in the Rangamati area of the upazila in the early hours of Friday.

The deceased were identified as Khokon Mia, 27, of Rangamati village, Md Dhoni, 50, of Chhondaha village and Md Russel, 27, from the same village.

Eye witnesses and locals say the workers were heading towards Madhapur on a three-wheeler. On the way, a speeding truck ran over the three-wheeler in Rangamati area of the upazila leaving those three spot dead. Five other workers on the three-wheeler sustained injuries.

Confirming the matter to Prothom Alo, Santhia police station officer-in-charge (OC) Saidur Rahman said, “The police have seized the truck. But the truck driver and his helper fled the scene before we reached the spot.”