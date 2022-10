Four people were killed and three others injured as a truck hit them in Belabo upazila of Narsingdi district on Sunday morning, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Abul Kalam, 36, Siddique Mia, 45, Abu Siddique, 38, and Nuru Mia, 45, of the upazila.

The Bhairab-bound truck ploughed through a kitchen market on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Mahmudabad, leaving three people dead on spot and four others injured, said Nur Hossain, sub-inspector (SI) of Bhairab Highway police.