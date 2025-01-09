4 killed as 2 buses hit ambulance from behind
A road crash has killed four people, including a woman and a child, in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka.
The accident occurred as two passenger buses rammed into an ambulance from behind in the Fulbaria area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway around 2:00 am on Thursday.
At least seven more people were injured in the incident.
All of the deceased were in the ambulance. The ambulance caught fire following the collision which spread to the buses.
Fire Service and Civil Defence control room officer Shihab Sarker told Prothom Alo that the ambulance was hit by two buses from behind. The gas cylinder of the ambulance exploded as a result and a fire broke out, which spread to the passenger buses.
Upon receiving the news, the members of the fire service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control after trying for two hours.
The firefighters recovered four burnt bodies and seven more injured from the spot. All the injured persons were passengers of the bus.
Before that, locals recovered several other injured.