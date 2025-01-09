4 killed as 2 buses hit ambulance from behind

A road crash has killed four people, including a woman and a child, in Savar, on the outskirt of Dhaka.

The accident occurred as two passenger buses rammed into an ambulance from behind in the Fulbaria area on the Dhaka-Aricha highway around 2:00 am on Thursday.

At least seven more people were injured in the incident.

All of the deceased were in the ambulance. The ambulance caught fire following the collision which spread to the buses.