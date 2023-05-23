Man dies as oil tanker hits him after losing control

A man was killed when an oil tanker hit him after losing control on the Dhaka-Rangpur highway in Gobindaganj upazila of Gaibandha early hours of Tuesday, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Masud, confirmed Aminul Islam, officer-in-charge of Gobindaganj Highway Police Station.
The accident happened near the Katakhali Bridge of the upazila around 2:00 am. Police and fire service personnel recovered the tanker from the river in the morning, said the OC.
Soon after the accident, the driver and the helper of the tanker managed to flee from the spot.
Injured Masud was taken to Gobindaganj Health Centre where physicians declared him dead, added the police official.
Fire Service Station Officer Arif Anwar said the rescue team from Rangpur came and recovered the lorry this morning and handed it over to Gobindaganj Highway Police Station.