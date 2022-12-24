Road accidents in Kurigram, Savar kill five

At least 5 people were killed and 5 were injured in road accidents in Kurigram and Savar on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

In Kurigram, three people died and five were injured in two accidents that took place in Trimohini area of the Kurigram-Rangpur road and on Phulbari-Dharla road in Phulbari upazila.

According to police and locals, at around 8.00am, a dhaka-bound bus of Aman Paribahan lost control and rammed into an auto-rickshaw and a nearby grocery store. The accident left the passenger of the auto-rickshaw and a passerby dead on the spot.