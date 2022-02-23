Ferry capsize: Three drowned, one missing in Barishal

Three people drowned and one more went missing after a ferry carrying 30 passengers capsized in the Arial Kha river off the coast of Barishal on Wednesday morning, reports UNB.

Khorshed Alam, station officer of the Barishal Naval Fire Service, confirmed the matter. He said the vessel sank around 1.00am off the coast of Nalchar in Charmonai union.

"As soon as they were alerted, fire service officials rushed to the spot and started rescue operations," he said.

Hasnat Zaman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Barishal Naval Sadar police station, said the people onboard were coming from Sirajganj to attend Charmonai Mahfil.