Fire at BJMC building under control

The fire on the seventh floor of Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) office at Motijheel in Dhaka has been brought under control, reports UNB.

After two hours of frantic efforts, fire fighters brought the blaze under control at 3:30pm on Monday, Lima Khanam, a duty officer at the control room of fire service and civil defence.

The fire broke out at 1: 35pm on the seventh floor of the seven-storey building, she said.

Thirteen units of fire fighters worked to extinguish the fire, she added.

