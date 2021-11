Officer-in-charge (OC) of Akbar Shah Police Station, Zahir Hossain said Sajeda Begum sustained 85 per cent burn injuries on her body. She died around 7.45pm on Tuesday.

In the early hours of Tuesday, a fire broke out at Maryam Villa at around 12:30am burning six members of the family including Sajeda.

Owner of the house Jamal Sheikh said that the gas accumulated in the house ignited as soon as he switched on the electric bat to kill mosquitoes.