Four schoolteachers among five killed in Naogaon road crash

The deceased were identified as schoolteachers Delwar Hossain, 47, from Baad Nehenda village, Maqbul Hossain, 58, from Bijli village, Jannatul, 35, from Bhadardanda village in Naogaon’s Niamatpur upazila and Lelin, 26, from Sundarganj upazila, Gaibandha, and auto-rickshaw driver Selim, 45, from Dangapara in Naogaon’s Niamatpur upazila.
Delwar, Maqbul, Jannatul and Lelin were going to attend a teachers’ training programme to Naogaon from Niamatpur.
Witnesses and police said first the Rajshahi-bound truck hit the Naogaon-bound auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction. Then, the tractor ran over the auto-rickshaw from behind in Bablatala area at around 8:30am, leaving all five dead on the spot.
Two teams of Naogaon fire service started rescue works following the accident.
Following the accident, the truck has plunged into a roadside ditch, the law enforcement added.