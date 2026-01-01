4 killed as sand-laden truck overturns inside market in Rajshahi
At least four people were killed as a sand-laden truck overturned inside a market in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi on Thursday.
The incident occurred at Jhalmalia Bazar in the upazila around 7:30 am today. One person was also injured.
The information was confirmed by Mojammel Haque, officer-in-charge (OC) of Paba highway police station.
The deceased were identified as Siam, 26, of Kafuria village in Natore sadar upazila; Munkar Pramanik of Paikpara village; Md Sentu, 40, of Salainagar village in Bagatipara upazila; and Islam Ali, 62, of Askarpur village in Charghat upazila of Rajshahi.
The injured person, trader Rahenul Islam, 42, hails from Khutipara village in Baneshwar of Puthia upazila. He has been admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital. He had gone to Jhalmalia Bazar for shopping at the time of the accident.
Hospital spokesperson Shankar Kumar Biswas said Rahenul’s both legs have been amputated, and he has sustained severe injuries to his right hand. His condition remains critical.
According to OC Mojammel Haque, the sand-laden truck lost control and overturned at the banana trading area of Jhalmalia Bazar.
Police recovered the bodies of three victims at the scene and sent them to Puthia Upazila Health Complex, he added.
The OC further said that before police arrived, the body of Munkar Pramanik had already been taken home by his relatives.