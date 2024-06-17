Two siblings lose lives while going by hired motorbike to celebrate Eid

Police and family sources said Humayun and Rabiul set out for a village home from Dhaka early in the morning by motorbike of Monirul Islam. Their motorbike lost control in the Sohagpur area of Ashuganj at around 7:00am, and hit the road divider, causing them to fall off. Humayun died on the spot. Locals took Rabiul and Monirul to the district sadar hospital where physicians declared Rabiul dead. Monirul has been undergoing treatment there. Relatives took the bodies of two siblings home.

Sarail Khatihata highway police station officer-in-charge Ashish Kumar Sanal citing witnesses said the motorbike was running recklessly while the driver was tired.

The police official said two siblings didn't have helmets. The motorbike has been seized. A process is underway to file a case under the transport act, Sanal added.