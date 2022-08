Victim’s family said, on their way to school around 7:30am this morning, they were hit by the auto rickshaw while crossing the road.

They were taken to Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) in critical condition, where the duty physician declared Maria dead.

DMCH Police Camp Officer in charge (OC) Md Bacchu Mia told BSS that the body has been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy and Kadamtali Thana Police have been informed about the incident.