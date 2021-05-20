Husband, wife among three killed in road crash

A couple among three were killed and four were injured as a private car crashed into a parked truck on Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Bijaynagar upazila of Brahmanbaria on Monday morning.

The deceased were identified as Md Sagar, 35, his wife Shirin Akhter and the driver of the car Bilal Sarkar, 35. The injured are Shirin’s wife Naba Akhter, sister Sumi Akhter, relatives Md Julhas, 28 and Md Nayon, 25.

UNB adds: The accident occurred early this morning. “The car hit the stationary goods-laden truck on the high-speed corridor around 6.45 am, after its driver lost control of the speeding vehicle,” said Md Shahjalal Alam, officer-in-charge of Highway Police.