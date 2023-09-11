Three members of Bangladeshi family killed in UK road crash

Three members of a Bangladeshi-born family have been killed in a road accident in the United Kingdom.
The diseased are: Alamgir Hossian alias Saju, 36, his 9-year-old son Zakir Hossain, and 4-year-old daughter Maira Hossain.
Alamgir's wife has been injured critically and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital.
She was pregnant for five months and the child was aborted in the accident.
Alamgir was a resident of Birmingham in the UK. The accident took place at Leicestershire in the afternoon on 8 September.
The accident took place when a car collided head-on with a goods-laden lorry. Alamgir was driving the car.
Alamgir and his son died on the spot while Maira died at the hospital.
Alamgir's uncle Ahmad Mosa said his nephew along with his family went on a vacation. Police have not yet informed them how the accident took place. Police have not yet handed over bodies to the family.
Alamgir's father is Abdul Kalam who is a resident of Nabiganj upazila in Habiganj.