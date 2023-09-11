Three members of Bangladeshi family killed in UK road crash

Three members of a Bangladeshi-born family have been killed in a road accident in the United Kingdom.

The diseased are: Alamgir Hossian alias Saju, 36, his 9-year-old son Zakir Hossain, and 4-year-old daughter Maira Hossain.

Alamgir's wife has been injured critically and she is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

She was pregnant for five months and the child was aborted in the accident.