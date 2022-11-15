2 killed after boat capsizes in Padma off Rajshahi city

The two people killed were identified as Achhia Begum, 35, of the Sonaikandi area of Haripur union of Paba upazila and Rasheda Begum, 45, of the same area.

The accident occurred at 5:30pm in the Srirampur area of Rajpara in Rajshahi city, spilling 20 people into Padma.

Haripur union parishad chairman Bajle Rezbi Al Hasan Munzil said: “On Monday morning Asia and Rasheda went to a pasture on the other side of Padma for hay. As they were returning home in the evening with bales of hay, the boat capsized.”