Death toll from Padma speedboat capsize rises to three

Bodies of two people, who went missing after a collision between two speedboats in the Padma River on 5 February, were recovered from the river around 55 hours after the incident on Tuesday, reports UNB.

With the bodies, the death toll from the collision rose to three while 3 others are still missing.

The deceased--46-year-old Daud Mridha and 23-year-old Rana Khandakar were from Govindrapur area under Sadar upazila in the district and Teledhanga area under Charbhadrasan upazila in the same district.