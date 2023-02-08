Death toll from Padma speedboat capsize rises to three

Earlier on 5 January, the speedboats carrying passengers from Moinat and Gopalpur ghats collided head-on amid a dense fog in the river under Charbhadrasan upazila around 10.00am, leaving six people including the deceased gone missing.
Though the body of 65-year-old Sukumar Haldar, a resident of the district town, was recovered on the day of the accident, other five remained missing.
Md Hannan, head of the diver team of Faridpur Fire Service and Civil Defence department, said they recovered the bodies of the duo around 200 meters off the spot of incident around 5.00pm on Tuesday.
A five member team of divers from Dhaka joined them to carry out the salvage operation, he said.
Tanjila Kabir, Charbhadrasan Upazila Nirbahi Officer, said they handed over the bodies to their families upon completion of legal procedures.