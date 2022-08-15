Two killed, 20 hurt in road crash on Bangabandhu Expressway

However, the identities of the injured could not be confirmed immediately thereafter.
The accident occurred near Keutkhali in Srinagar upazila of Munshiganj of Dhaka-Bhanga Bangabandhu Expressway on Sunday afternoon.
Afzal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Hansara Highway Police Station, said a Dhaka-bound Shariatpur Paribahan bus broke down on the west lane of the expressway.
When its passengers were boarding a Molla Paribahan bus, another Sakura Paribahan bus hit the bus resulting in collision with another one. This accident left two persons dead and 20 others injured, added the officer.
The injured were admitted to the Upazila Health Complex.
Police seized three of four buses but drivers managed to flee, the OC said.