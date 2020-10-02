Intern physician killed in Sirajganj road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk

An intern of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital was killed in a road accident in Sirajganj Sadar upazila on Friday, reports UNB.



The accident took place in Saidabad area of ​​Bangabandhu Bridge West Highway.



The deceased was identified as Arafat Pathan (25), son of Haris Pathan of Bandia village of Bhaluka upazila in Mymensingh.



He was doing an internship after finishing MBBS from Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College.



Bangabandhu Bridge West police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mosaddek Ali said Arafat was travelling to Sirajganj on a motorcycle.



"He died on the spot when he was hit by a truck from behind near the Saidabad road divider," Mosaddek said.



Upon receiving the news, police recovered the body and sent it to 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital morgue.



Police seized the truck but the driver escaped, said Mosaddek.



Shaheed M Mansur Ali Medical College principal Md Nazrul Islam said that after finishing his studies in March, Arafat was doing an internship at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.



