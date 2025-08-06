7 die as microbus plunges into canal in Noakhali

Seven people, all women and children, were killed early Wednesday when a microbus plunged into a roadside canal in Purbo Jagadishpur area of Alaiyapur Union in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali.

The accident occurred on the Lakshmipur–Noakhali highway.

The deceased have been identified as Faizun Nesa, 80, Khurshida Begum, 55, Kabita Begum, 30, Laboni Begum, 30, Reshmi Akter, 10, Meem Akter, 2, and Lamia Akter, 9.