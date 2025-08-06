7 die as microbus plunges into canal in Noakhali
Seven people, all women and children, were killed early Wednesday when a microbus plunged into a roadside canal in Purbo Jagadishpur area of Alaiyapur Union in Begumganj upazila of Noakhali.
The accident occurred on the Lakshmipur–Noakhali highway.
The deceased have been identified as Faizun Nesa, 80, Khurshida Begum, 55, Kabita Begum, 30, Laboni Begum, 30, Reshmi Akter, 10, Meem Akter, 2, and Lamia Akter, 9.
All were residents of Paschim Choupali in Hajirpara union under Chandraganj police station in Lakshmipur district.
Mozammel Haque, an official at the Chowmuhani station of Noakhali Fire Service, confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo.
He said the victims were members of an expatriate’s family who were returning home from Dhaka Airport after the man’s arrival from Oman. The microbus fell into the roadside canal as the driver lost control over the steering.
According to Mozammel Haque, the vehicle was carrying 11 people, including the driver. Four, including the driver, managed to escape, while the remaining seven, who were seated in the rear, died in the accident.
Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel, leading to the crash. The bodies of the deceased have been handed over to Chandraganj Highway police station.
Chandraganj Highway police station officer-in-charge Mobarak Hossain Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo that they have recovered the microbus.
Further legal steps will be taken based on complaints from the victims’ families, he added.