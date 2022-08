At least two persons were killed and three others injured when a log-laden truck overturned on the busy Mahalchhari-Jaliyapara road in Guimara upazila of Khagrachhari early on Tuesday, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Md Raju, 35, and Md Ilias, 36, two workers from Gacchabil village in Manikchhari upazila.

The accident occurred around 7:00am when the truck driver lost control of the overloaded vehicle, police said.