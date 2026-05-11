Measles: 6 more children die with symptoms, 3 in Dhaka
Six more children die in the country with measles symptoms in the last 24 hours, from 8:00 am Sunday to 8:00 am Monday. None of the deceased children have confirmed measles.
During the same period, another 1,341 children are reported to have measles symptoms across the country.
Among the deaths with measles symptoms, three children die in Dhaka, two in Chattogram, and one in Mymensingh.
The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) disclosed this information in its measles report today, Monday.
Since 15 March, a total of 350 child deaths with measles symptoms have been reported across the country. During the same period, 65 children died after being diagnosed with measles. The total death toll has now reached 415.
According to DGHS data, since 15 March this year, as many as 50,500 children have shown measles symptoms. During this period, 35,980 children were admitted to hospitals with measles symptoms. Of them, 31,992 children have recovered and returned home.
The health directorate also stated that measles has been confirmed in 6,937 children in the country since 15 March.