Jhenaidah road crash kills 2

Two people were killed as a motorcycle crashed into a trolley in Jhenaidah's Harinakundu upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Shakil Ahmed, 25, of Harinakundu upazila and Shafique Uddin, 30, of sadar upazila.
Abdur Rahim, officer-in-charge of Harinakundu police station, said a motorcycle collided head-on with a tractor-trolley heading toward Harinakundu.
Losing control, the tractor-trolley overturned and landed on its roof, leaving the driver Shafique dead and motorcycle rider Shakil injured.
Later, Shakil was transported to Jhenaidah sadar hospital. Then the physicians referred him to Faridpur Medical College and Hospital, but he died on the way, said police.