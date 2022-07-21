Road crashes claim 9 lives in three districts

Ali Arshad, officer in charge of Ujirpur police station, said the accident occurred at noon when the Dhaka-bound 'Molla Paribahan bus' from Patuakhali rammed the Barishal-bound microbus from Dhaka at Shikarpur, leaving four dead on the spot and 13 other people injured.
Of the injured, another died on the way to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital.
Though police seized the vehicle, its driver and helpers managed to flee the spot.
In Cumilla, two people were killed and two others injured in a road accident in Debidwar upazila this noon.
The deceased were identified as Salim, 22, son of Kuddus Miah, and Lakkhan Barman, 26, son of Shuvalchandra Barman. They were residents of nearby Kosba upazila in Brahmanbaria district.
Kamal Uddin, an in charge of Mirpur highway police camp, said the accident occurred at noon when a speedy pickup van crashed into a CNG run-auto rickshaw on Cumilla-Sylhet highway in Istrogram area.
In another accident in the district, an elderly man was killed when a bus hit him while he was crossing Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Chandina upazila this morning, said Promdan Majumdar, in charge of Iliotganj highway police camp.
The deceased was identified as Abdur Rashid, 82, a resident of Naotala village in the upazila.
In the capital, a 24-year-old woman was killed following a collision between two rickshaws, including a battery-run one, in the city's Chawkbazar area in the early hours of the day, said police.
The deceased was identified as Umme Salma, 24, of Bhola district. She completed her post-graduation from Eden College recently.
Salma's cousin Md Hasan said she came to Dhaka this morning after Eid vacation and was going to her hostel at Azimpur from Sadarghat in a battery-run rickshaw with Hasan.
The accident occurred around 4:00am when a wheel of their rickshaw got stuck in a hole in Islambag area and it overturned after being hit by another speeding rickshaw, leaving Salma seriously injured.