Road crashes claim 9 lives in three districts

Nine people were killed and 14 others injured in separate road accidents in Barishal, Cumilla and Dhaka Thursday, reports UNB.

In Barishal, five people were killed and 12 others injured in a collision between a bus and a microbus on Dhaka-Barishal highway in Ujirpur upazila this noon.

Four of the deceased were identified as Ruhul Amin, Abdur Rahman, Md Hasan and Nurul Amin while identity of another could not be known. All the deceased were passengers of the microbus.