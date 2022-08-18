Accident

Journo killed in Bogura road crash

Prothom Alo English Desk

A local journalist was killed while four other people sustained injuries when a truck crashed into a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Shahjahanpur upazila of Bogura, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Golam Nabi Rahman, a resident of the district. He worked as a journalist with local daily ‘Dainik Kaler Khobor’.

All the injured are aged between 50 and 70, said police.

The accident occurred around 6:00pm on Wednesday when the truck, hired for a project of the Roads and Highways Department on Shakpala Road, hit the auto-rickshaw as the three-wheeler was heading towards the town, police said.

“The crash left all five occupants of the auto seriously injured,” said Raju Kamal, a sub-inspector at Koigari police outpost.

The injured were rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College and Hospital, where Golam Nabi succumbed to his injuries around 9:00pm, he added.

