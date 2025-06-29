Truck runs over three pedestrian in Uttara killing them on spot
Three pedestrians have been killed after being run over by a stone-laden truck in Azampur area of Uttara in Dhaka early on Sunday.
The accident occurred around 2:00 am last night. The deceased were identified as Amit, a student of Ahsanullah University of Science and Technology, businessman Nasimul Haque and Javed Ali.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Uttara East Police Station, Golam Mostafa told Prothom Alo that the stone-laden truck was travelling from Mymensingh to Dhaka when it hit the three pedestrians as they were crossing the road at Azampur. All three died on the spot.
Following the incident, the truck was seized and the driver was taken into custody, OC Golam Mostafa confirmed.
Police stated the bodies of the deceased have been sent to the morgue of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in the capital.
Preparation is on to file a case in connection to the incident, added OC Golam Mostafa.