Kurigram road crash leaves 3 dead

Officer-in-charge of Kurigram sadar police station Khan Md Shahriar said the Kurigram-bound autorickshaw collided with the tractor coming from the opposite direction, leaving Habibullah and Rabeya dead on the spot.
Another passenger, Nur Ali, succumbed to his injuries at Kurigram General Hospital, said Pulak Kumar Sarkar, resident medical officer of the hospital.
Of the injured, a passenger named Nur Mohammad was referred to Rangpur Medical Hospital as his injuries were critical, said the physician.
Another passenger Habibur Rahman and autorickshaw driver Iman Ali are being treated at Kurigram General Hospital.