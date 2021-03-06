Kushita-Rajbari train services halted for two days

Regular railway services on the Kushtia-Rajbari route remained suspended for the second day on Saturday due to the derailment of a freight train near Kushtia station on Friday, reports UNB.

A five-member committee, headed by Ashish Kumar Mandal, mechanical engineer of Paksey Divisional Railway, has been formed to investigate Friday's accident, Paksey divisional railway manager (DRM) Mohmmad Shahidul Islam said.

On Friday afternoon, five wagons of the goods train veered off the tracks after hitting a rail track inspection trolley at Milpara near Kushtia railway station, said station master MA Zaman. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident.

A relief train from Ishwardi was rushed to the spot on Friday "and efforts are still on to remove the derailed wagons from the tracks", officials said.