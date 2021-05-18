Lightning strikes kill 16 people

The deaths occurred between 2pm and 3pm, say police. Meanwhile, in Faridpur, four people including a woman were killed in separate incidents of lightning strikes in Sadar upazila.



The deceased were Anwara Begum, 38, Kabir Molla, 48, Dulal Khan, 58, and Kabir Sheikh, 40.

Besides, lightning strikes killed a day labourer and a school boy in the Sadar upazila of Manikganj. The victims were Azmat Ali, 50, and Asif Mollah, 14.

Lightning also claimed another young life at Kishorganj on Tuesday. The victim was identified as Ariful Islam (17).