Road accidents leave 3, including 2 siblings, dead

Kuheli and Siam were headed to Rangpur from Bogura in a private car. The car’s tyre bursted at around 9:15 pm and it crashed into a truck. Passengers of the car were rushed to hospital where physicians declared the siblings dead.
Another passenger, Humayun Kabir, is seriously injured, said Ali Jahan, sub-inspector of Bogura district detective branch.
In another accident, a Dhaka-bound bus of Saikat Paribahan lost control and flipped in the Kalibala area at around 11:15 pm.
The accident left Milon Hossain dead on the spot.
Twenty injured passengers were rescued and rushed to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College.