Accident

Road accidents leave 3, including 2 siblings, dead

Prothom Alo English Desk
Road accidentProthom Alo illustration

At least three people, including two siblings, were dead and 20 were injured in separate road accidents in Mokamtala and Kalibala areas of Bogura district Saturday night, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Kuheli Akter, 26, and her brother Siam Hossain, 20. The third deceased is Milon Hossain, from Gaibanda.

Kuheli and Siam were headed to Rangpur from Bogura in a private car. The car’s tyre bursted at around 9:15 pm and it crashed into a truck. Passengers of the car were rushed to hospital where physicians declared the siblings dead.

Another passenger, Humayun Kabir, is seriously injured, said Ali Jahan, sub-inspector of Bogura district detective branch.

In another accident, a Dhaka-bound bus of Saikat Paribahan lost control and flipped in the Kalibala area at around 11:15 pm.

The accident left Milon Hossain dead on the spot.

Twenty injured passengers were rescued and rushed to  Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment