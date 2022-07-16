At least 25 people killed in separate road accidents

As soon as Ibrahim reached in front of the Panthakunja, a bus collided with his rickshaw from behind leaving Ibrahim severely injured on the spot.
Later, Ibrahim was rushed to the Dhaka Medical college where physicians declared him dead.
In Mymensingh, a couple and their six-year-old daughter were killed after being run over by a truck while crossing the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh. The accident occurred at around 3.00pm on Saturday in the court bhaban area of the upazila.
The deceased are Jahangir Alam, 42, his wife Ratna Begum and their daughter Sanjida Akter, 6. Of them, Ratna Begum was seven months' pregnant. She gave birth to a baby girl right after the accident on the spot before breathing her last. The new-born is being kept at the Community Based Medical College Hospital in Mymensingh.
Confirming the accident, Main Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Trishal police station, told Prothom Alo that the new-born sustained a minor injury on one of her wrists. However, she is doing well.
In Gazipur, two people have been killed in separate road accidents. They were killed when truck-Leguna collided at Basugaon area of Pubail thana in Gazipur metropolitan area at around 5:00am on Saturday while two auto rickshaws collided at Sukundi bridge area under the same thana at around 8:00am on Saturday.
The deceased are: Md Moniruzzaman, 38, from Mazpara of Sherpur sadar and Ibrahim Hossain, 34, from Keraninagar area of Monohordi of Narsingdi.
Pubail thana police said a Tongi-bound truck collided head-on with a Narsingdi-bound passenger bus coming from the opposite side at Basugaon area under Pubail thana at 5:00am on Saturday. Leguna passenger Moniruzzaman died on the spot while several others were injured in the accident.
Ibrahim was going in an auto rickshaw from Joydebpur to Tongi at around 8:30am on Saturday. The auto rickshaw collided head-on with another auto rickshaw when it reached Sukundibag bridge area. Ibrahim died on the spot. Two others were injured in the accident.
UNB adds: In Tangail, at least seven people were killed and 15 others injured when a passenger bus crashed into a truck parked along the busy Dhaka-Tangail highway in Mirzapur upazila early in the morning.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Molla Tutul, officer-in-charge (OC) of Gorai highway police station, said the accident occurred around 4:30am when the ‘Binimoy Paribahan’ bus hit the stationary sand-laden truck from behind in the Dulla Mansur area.
"The incident left three passengers dead on the spot and 16 others injured. The injured were rushed to a local hospital where one of them was declared dead on arrival," he said.
In another accident, three members of a family were killed after being hit by a bus at Pakulya on the same highway.
The deceased are Parvin Begum, 27, her son Sumon, 7 and daughter Sadia, 10, hailing from Banshtoil village in Mirzapur upazila.
In Bogura, four people, including a father-son duo, were killed and another one injured when a truck hit a private car at Kalia Pukur in Kahalu upazila on Saturday morning.
The deceased are Tanser Ali, 60, his son Tagar Ali, 35, Abdur Rahman, 35, son of Mafiz Uddin, and Sumon, 30, a private car driver.
Ambar Hossain, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kahalu police station, said the accident occurred around 8:00am when the Naogaon-bound truck from Bogura hit the private car at Dargahat, leaving three people dead on the spot and two others injured.
The injured were taken to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College, where physicians declared Abdur Rahman dead on arrival.
In Sirajganj, three people were killed and 13 others injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in Khalkula area on Hatimkumrul-Banpara highway in Tarash upazila Saturday noon.
The identities of the deceased could not be known immediately.
Lutfur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hatimkumrul highway police station, said the accident occurred around 12:45pm when the truck collided with the bus heading towards Dhaka from Rajshahi, leaving three people dead on the spot.
In Jhenaidah, a farmer was killed and six others injured in a road accident at Barbazar Firozpur in Kaliganj upazila in the morning.
The deceased is identified as Lokman Hossain, 80, son of late Rustam Biswas of Khosalpur area of Kaliganj upazila.
Mesbah Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kaliganj highway police station, said the accident occurred around 7:00am when a speedy truck hit the victims after its driver lost control over the steering.
In Cumilla, a flautist was killed and his associate injured when a speedy bus hit their motorbike on Cumilla-Noakhali highway at Harishchar in Cumilla Sadar Dakkhin upazila in the early hours of the day.
The deceased is identified as Monir Hossain, son of Tota Mia of Dannodoul village in Brahmanparra upazila. The injured is Borhan Uddin.
Kishor Kanti Dey Krisan, general secretary of ‘The Cultural Foundation of Cumilla’, said the accident occurred around 4:30am when the bus hit their bike, leaving Monir dead on the spot.
In Brahmanbaria, two people were killed and four others including a cop injured in a collision between a private car and a CNG-run auto rickshaw on Cumilla-Sylhet highway at Uzanisa in sadar upazila on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased are Billal Hossain, 50, son of Abdu Mia of Moddopara village in Kasba upazila, and Chan Badsha, son of Abdul Mannaf of Mojlishpur in Sadar upazila.
Sukhendu Basu, officer-in-charge (OC) of Khatihata highway police station, said they handed over the bodies to the victims’ families.
In Dinajpur, a motorcyclist was killed when a truck hit his motorcycle in front of Central Graveyard in Khansama upazila on Saturday afternoon.
The deceased is Jakir Hossain, son of Tafser Ali of Ukilpara in the upazila.
Talha Bin Jasim, an officer of Khansama Fire Service and Civil Defense, said locals rushed him to upazila health complex where physicians pronounced him dead.