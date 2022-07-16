At least 25 people killed in separate road accidents

At least 25 people have been killed and scores injured in separate road accidents in the capital and different districts in the country on Saturday.

A youth was killed in the city on his way to Karwan Bazar via Banglamotor in a rickshaw as a bus ran over him near the Panthakunja Park. The deceased is Ibrahim Biswas, 14.

Confirming the accident, the police said the accident occurred at around 4.30am on Saturday.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Sahabuddin, sub-inspector at the Shahbagh police station, said Ibrahim was going to Karwan Bazar from Najirabajar in a rickshaw.