Man electrocuted while hoisting Argentina flag

The 35-year-old came in contact with 33kV live wires while trying to hoist an Argentine flag. He immediately collapsed to the floor and fell unconscious.
Swapan was rushed to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.
South American football giants Brazil and Argentina will face off in the Copa America 2021 final on 11 July.
Earlier, hosts Brazil defeated Peru 1-0 and Argentina knocked out Colombia in a penalty shoot-out to book their place in the final.