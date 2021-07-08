Accident

Man electrocuted while hoisting Argentina flag

A fan of Argentina football team was electrocuted Wednesday in Gaibandha while trying to hoist the flag of Argentina on the roof of his house, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Swapan Mondol, 35, a resident of Gaibandha's Sadullapur.

The 35-year-old came in contact with 33kV live wires while trying to hoist an Argentine flag. He immediately collapsed to the floor and fell unconscious.

Swapan was rushed to Sadullapur Upazila Health Complex where he was declared dead.

South American football giants Brazil and Argentina will face off in the Copa America 2021 final on 11 July.

Earlier, hosts Brazil defeated Peru 1-0 and Argentina knocked out Colombia in a penalty shoot-out to book their place in the final.

