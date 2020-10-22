Manikganj road crash kills 3

Three people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Bakchar area of Singair upazila in Manikganj on Thursday afternoon, reports UNB.

Police identified the deceased as Ridoy Hossain, 28, the bus driver, Anwara Begum, 65, a passenger and pedestrian Nikhil Sarkar, 25.

The accident took place around 2:00pm as the Dhaka-bound Shuktara Paribahan bus fell into the ditch, killing three people on the spot and injuring 20 passengers, said officer-in-charge (investigation) of Singair police station Abul Kalam.