Prothom Alo English Desk
Manikganj road crash kills 3

Three people were killed and 20 others injured after a bus fell into a roadside ditch in Bakchar area of Singair upazila in Manikganj on Thursday afternoon, reports UNB.

Police identified the deceased as Ridoy Hossain, 28, the bus driver, Anwara Begum, 65, a passenger and pedestrian Nikhil Sarkar, 25.

The accident took place around 2:00pm as the Dhaka-bound Shuktara Paribahan bus fell into the ditch, killing three people on the spot and injuring 20 passengers, said officer-in-charge (investigation) of Singair police station Abul Kalam.

The injured were sent to different hospitals, said the OC.

Road accident in Bangladesh is still one of the leading causes of deaths as at least 37,170 people were killed in at least 26,902 accidents across the country in the last five years.

Besides, at least 82,758 people were injured in these accidents, according to a report released by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity (BJKS), a passenger welfare body, on Wednesday.

