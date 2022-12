A ninth-grader girl died after her scarf got stuck with the wheels of a battery-run autorickshaw in Gafargaon upazila of the district on Tuesday evening, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Nishitha Aktar, 14. She was the daughter of Nayon Miah of Birunia village in Bhaluka upazila. She was a student of Kandi High School in her locality.

Relatives and police said the victim along with her maternal aunt was going to the house of maternal grandfather in Shilasi village from Mahirkharua village in the Gafargaon upazila.