Accident

Medical college student drowns in Jamuna river

Staff Correspondent
Bogura
A Dinajpur medical college student drowned in the Jamuna river on Saturday at around 7:00am while bathing at Prem Jamunar ghat area in Sariakandi of Bogura.

The student was identified as Mosabbir H Fahim, 21, a second year student of M Adbur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur and the son of Fazlul Karim, resident of Hatibandha village in Gabtali.

Mosabbir’s uncle Mominul Islam told Prothom Alo that Mosabbir came to his grandmother’s house on last Friday. He went to the river to bathe accompanied by his cousin Mohaimen on Saturday morning.

At the stage, he drowned in a deep hole created by unplanned extraction of sand in the river. His body was recovered from the downstream at around 8:00am.

Sariakandi police station officer in charge Mizanur Rahman said, the body of the missing student in river has been recovered and handed over to the family.

