Medical college student drowns in Jamuna river

A Dinajpur medical college student drowned in the Jamuna river on Saturday at around 7:00am while bathing at Prem Jamunar ghat area in Sariakandi of Bogura.

The student was identified as Mosabbir H Fahim, 21, a second year student of M Adbur Rahim Medical College in Dinajpur and the son of Fazlul Karim, resident of Hatibandha village in Gabtali.